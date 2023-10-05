close
Sensex (0.70%)
65684.08 + 458.04
Nifty (0.62%)
19556.75 + 120.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.38%)
5877.50 + 22.05
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40078.55 + 31.05
Nifty Bank (0.81%)
44319.80 + 355.75
Heatmap

Cricket World Cup may add $2.4 billion to Indian economy: Bank of Baroda

The quadrennial tournament, which starts on Thursday and runs through mid-November, is expected to draw large numbers of visiting fans domestically and internationally

Economic growth, GDP

The event, which is being hosted in India for the first time since 2011, also coincides with the three-month festive season that started in September and will be particularly beneficial for the retail sector as many people will make “sentimental purchases of merchandise,” they added.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy

The Cricket World Cup may boost host country India’s economy by as much as 200 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), economists at the Bank of Baroda estimate.
 
The quadrennial tournament, which starts on Thursday and runs through mid-November, is expected to draw large numbers of visiting fans domestically and internationally. With the matches played across 10 cities, that will mostly benefit the travel as well as hospitality sectors, wrote economists Jahnavi Prabhakar and Aditi Gupta in a note Wednesday. 

The event, which is being hosted in India for the first time since 2011, also coincides with the three-month festive season that started in September and will be particularly beneficial for the retail sector as many people will make “sentimental purchases of merchandise,” they added. 

The economists expect total Indian viewership for the tournament, including both on television and streaming platforms, to be far larger than the 552 million seen in 2019. That may generate Rs 10,500 crore to Rs 12,000 crore in TV rights and sponsorship revenue “on a conservative basis.”

However, the World Cup may also fan inflation. Airline tickets, hotel rentals have surged for the period, and service charges in the informal sector in the 10 host cities could show substantial increases on top of the festive-season impact, the economists said. Overall, inflation may rise between 0.15 per cent-0.25 per cent for October and November, they said.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team-wise schedule, 10 teams squad, match timings

Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

Over 3,500 personnel to be deployed: Cops ensure arrangement for WC match

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

Global giants tap Indian consumers, spend $3,600 a second on World Cup ads

Multi layer security at stadium, 3,500 cops on duty for World Cup opening


The tournament will also support Indian government coffers through increased tax collections on ticket sales, goods and services taxes on hotels, restaurants and food delivery, giving the country additional fiscal space, the economists added.



Topics : cricket world cup Indian Economy Bank of Baroda

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup 2023 | ENG vs NZ Playing 11Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon