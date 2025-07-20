Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / FinMin looks to widen infrastructure plans for capital expenditure push

FinMin looks to widen infrastructure plans for capital expenditure push

Experts say that, given the higher capital spending by the Centre in April-May of FY26, there is room to raise the capex target beyond the budgeted ₹11.2 trillion

capital expenditure, Finance Ministry, central government, public investments, Indian Railways, infrastructure
premium

According to data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), public capex rose 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-May period of FY26

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Looking to intensify its public capital expenditure (capex) booster for the economy, the Centre is reviewing the scope for increasing infrastructure spending to support growth, and examining the existing project pipeline to identify areas that can absorb higher capex than currently planned, according to official sources in the know.
 
“The government will continue the momentum on capex. It is a priority,” said an official. The finance ministry, it is learnt, will initiate parleys with key ministries that can drive capital expenditure or capex, such as the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to assess how
Topics : Capital Expenditure Finance Ministry central government public investments Indian Railways infrastructure
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon