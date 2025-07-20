Green light for HFT firm Jane Street to re-enter domestic markets

High-frequency trading (HFT) firm Jane Street has been allowed to re-enter the domestic markets after it fulfilled the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) direction to deposit alleged “unlawful gains” of ₹4,844 crore in an escrow account before July 14.

According to sources, Sebi last week informed Jane Street via email that the ban imposed on the New York-based trading firm had been lifted. “The July 3 interim order clearly states that upon deposit compliance, the restriction on accessing the securities market will cease to apply. However, this has been formally communicated to Jane Street by Sebi through an