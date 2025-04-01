Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / FinMin to hold review meeting with banks on Thursday on govt schemes

FinMin to hold review meeting with banks on Thursday on govt schemes

The meeting will be chaired by the Department of Financial Services secretary M Nagaraju

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Premium

The Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Skill Development (CGFSSD) offers credit guarantees to financial institutions for loans provided to skill development training institutes | Photo: Shutterstock

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union finance ministry is going to hold a review meeting on Thursday with public sector banks (PSBs) and select private sector banks to assess the progress of various government-run schemes and the performance of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), according to a senior government official.
 
“The meeting will be chaired by the Department of Financial Services secretary M Nagaraju. Apart from PSB chiefs, heads of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank have also been called for the meeting,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.
 
The senior government official further added that the
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry Banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon