FinMin to hold review meeting with banks on Thursday on govt schemes

The Union finance ministry is going to hold a review meeting on Thursday with public sector banks (PSBs) and select private sector banks to assess the progress of various government-run schemes and the performance of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), according to a senior government official.

“The meeting will be chaired by the Department of Financial Services secretary M Nagaraju. Apart from PSB chiefs, heads of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank have also been called for the meeting,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

