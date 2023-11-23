FinMin to meet govt bank chiefs to review cyber security framework

The finance ministry will meet chief executives of public sector banks next week to discuss issues related to cybersecurity in the wake of the Rs 820-crore fraud that hit Kolkata-based UCO Bank earlier this month.

According to sources aware of the development, the finance ministry had already asked banks to review their digital systems and cybersecurity-related measures. The ministry will now meet the MD & CEOs of public sector banks to take stock of the situation.

During the Diwali week, UCO Bank was hit by an IMPS fraud in which Rs 820 crore was credited to some account holders of UCO Bank, without any debit from any other bank. While UCO has been able to recover Rs 649