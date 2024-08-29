Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Economy / News / Moody's raises India's growth forecasts, Fitch affirms 'BBB-' rating

Moody's raises India's growth forecasts, Fitch affirms 'BBB-' rating

Moody's now expects India's economy to expand 7.2 per cent in 2024 from 6.8 per cent previously, while growth for 2025 is pegged at 6.6 per cent versus 6.4 per cent

economic growth

The agency noted that both industrial and services sectors have demonstrated strong performance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moody's raised India's growth projection for 2024 and 2025 citing signs of improving rural demand, while Fitch affirmed the country's sovereign credit rating, the agencies said in separate releases on Thursday.
 
Moody's now expects India's economy to expand 7.2 per cent in 2024 from 6.8 per cent previously, while growth for 2025 is pegged at 6.6 per cent versus 6.4 per cent.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"These forecast changes assume strong broad-based growth and we recognize potentially higher forecasts if the cyclical momentum, especially for private consumption, gains more traction," Moody's said.
 
The agency noted that both industrial and services sectors have demonstrated strong performance, with the services PMI consistently above 60 since the start of the year.
 
"Household consumption is poised to grow as headline inflation eases toward the RBI's target. Indeed, signs of a revival in rural demand are already emerging, on the back of improving prospects for agricultural output amid above-normal rainfall during the monsoon season," Moody's said.
 
The agency also said it expects the capex cycle to gain more steam amid rising capacity utilization, upbeat business sentiment and the government's continued thrust on infrastructure spending.
 

More From This Section

Saving, Save Money

India minted a new billionaire every 5 days in 2023: Hurun rich list 2024

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

India likely to plan raising vegetable oils import taxes, govt sources say

Indian economy, Indian people, Indian population, union budget 2024

Indian economy remains resilient amid global uncertainties: NCAER

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the development of 12 industrial smart cities across six major industrial corridors in 10 states, with an estimated investment of ₹28,602 crore.

Union Cabinet approves 12 industrial smart cities worth Rs 28,602 cr

PremiumIndia had started to turn corner around the time Business Standard was born. Attention to under-addressed areas can now put it on course to becoming a truly high-growth, ‘high-development' economy

BS@50: The story of India's 50-year journey of high growth and development

Over the medium- and longer-term, India's growth prospects depend on how well the country can productively tap its substantial pool of labour, Moody's said.
 
"While employment generation and skill development are government priorities, the extent to which India reaps a demographic dividend will depend on whether and how well these policies succeed," the agency said.
 
"Nevertheless, 6 per cent-7 per cent growth should be possible purely on the basis of present conditions." Meanwhile, Fitch affirmed India's long-term foreign currency issuer rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook, citing a strong medium-term growth outlook.
 
The agency said the growth outlook will continue to drive improvement in structural aspects of its credit profile, including India's share of GDP in the global economy as well as its solid external finance position.
 
Strengthening fiscal credibility from meeting deficit targets, along with enhanced transparency and buoyant revenues have increased the likelihood that government debt can follow a modest downward trend in the medium term, it added.
 
"Nevertheless, fiscal metrics remain a credit weakness, with deficits, debt and debt service burden all high compared to 'BBB' range peers. Lagging structural metrics, including governance indicators and GDP per capita, also weigh on the rating," Fitch said.

Also Read

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Fitch affirms 'BBB+' rating on Larsen & Toubro with stable outlook

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Fitch ups 2024 world growth forecast to 2.6%; cautions on inflation

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

India's medium-term fiscal consolidation may get more challenging: Fitch

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Coalition, weak mandate may hinder passing ambitious reforms: Fitch

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Weak majority for BJP poses challenges to reform agenda, says Fitch

Topics : Fitch Fitch Ratings India's sovereign rating

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon