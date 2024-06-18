Fitch Ratings has revised upwards its growth forecast for the global economy to 2.6 per cent from the earlier projected 2.4 per cent in the March 2024 Global Economic Outlook. The revision comes in the backdrop of a renewed confidence in European economy, an improvement in China’s export sector and domestic demand in emerging markets (EMs), excluding China, shows stronger momentum.





“We have raised our forecast for world growth in 2024 to 2.6 per cent from 2.4 per cent in the March 2024 Global Economic Outlook. We have revised up Eurozone growth by 0.2 percentage points (pp) to 0.8 per cent; China’s growth to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent; and EM excluding China growth quite sharply, by 0.5pp to 3.7 per cent,” Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings wrote in a note on Tuesday.

"The expected pivot to global monetary policy easing is now taking shape, with the ECB recently cutting rates and the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BOE) both expected to follow suit in 3Q24. But inflation is surprisingly persistent and we now expect global rates to decline at a shallower pace over the next 12-18 months," Fitch Ratings said.

Monetary policy cycle





“This is later than we had expected, reflecting stalled disinflation momentum in the first four months of the year. But US wage growth is gradually cooling,” Fitch Ratings said.

However, the ratings agency believes that central banks are cautious about loosening policy too rapidly, particularly in light of high services inflation. Pressures from rising labour costs and housing rents and the normalisation of relative price trends are keeping services inflation elevated.