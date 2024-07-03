Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fitch affirms 'BBB+' rating on Larsen & Toubro with stable outlook

The ratings reflect the company's strong market position as a large global engineering and construction company with above-average profitability and solid revenue visibility

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Fitch has affirmed BBB+ rating on Larsen and Toubro| Fitch (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fitch Ratings said it has affirmed 'BBB+' rating with stable outlook on Larsen & Toubro and stressed that the ratings indicate strong financial structure and sound financial flexibility of the company.
"Fitch Rating has assigned India's Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) first-time Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable," the rating agency said in a statement on Tuesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The ratings reflect the company's strong market position as a large global engineering and construction company with above-average profitability and solid revenue visibility.
"We believe L&T's robust record of steady margins, which is backed by adequate risk management and diversification into stable and high-margin IT and technical services businesses, buffers its ratings against the inherent risks in the E&C (engineering and construction) sector," it said.
The credit rating agency further said that the stable outlook reflects its view that the engineering major will maintain comfortable leverage, in spite of the higher growth investments, supported by sustained growth in Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization generation and prudent financial management.

Also Read

growth gdp economy

Sustained fiscal deficit reduction positive for India's ratings: Fitch

Banks

Banks' underwriting standards at risk amid consumer loan growth: Fitch

Air India

A-I cancels Newark-Delhi flight to ferry cricketers; DGCA asks for report

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank share price touches all-time high, closes at Rs 1,768.35

nbfc stocks

NBFCs' consumer, gold loan sanctions shrink sequentially in Q4FY24: FIDC

Topics : Fitch Rating Fitch Ratings Fitch Larsen & Toubro L&T Capital Goods Larsen & Toubro Larsen and Toubro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon