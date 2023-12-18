Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Five out of top 10 destinations see a rise in April-November exports

This comes even as overall exports from India contracted during the period

WTO, trade
Premium

WTO said risks to the forecast include a sharper than expected slowdown in China and a resurgence of inflation in advanced economies

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
During the first eight months of the financial year, five out of India’s top 10 export destinations — Saudi Arabia, China, the United Kingdom (UK), Australia and the Netherlands — witnessed growth, even as India’s overall exports saw 2.8 per cent contraction, data compiled by the commerce department showed.

These 10 countries account for over 49 per cent of India’s merchandise exports.

Exports to the Netherlands, which is India’s third largest market, saw 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at $13.5 billion during April-November.

While disaggregated country-wise trade data was not available till November, the trend in the first seven

Also Read

Trade deficit widens to $20.67 bn in July compared to $20.13 bn in June

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's trade deficit falls to $20.13 bn in June from $22.1 bn in May

India's trade deficit fell to $20.58 billion in Nov as imports shrank 4.3%

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Will driverless cars run on Indian roads? Nitin Gadkari clears the air

SC quashes GST department's plea against HC order on input tax credit

Centre says likely to achieve fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP in FY24

Telecom Bill 2023: GMPC players may get spectrum at administered price

India needs to address issues like malnutrition to become developed: Rajan

Topics : Trade exports India imports India trade United States China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon