Five out of top 10 destinations see a rise in April-November exports

During the first eight months of the financial year, five out of India’s top 10 export destinations — Saudi Arabia, China, the United Kingdom (UK), Australia and the Netherlands — witnessed growth, even as India’s overall exports saw 2.8 per cent contraction, data compiled by the commerce department showed.

These 10 countries account for over 49 per cent of India’s merchandise exports.

Exports to the Netherlands, which is India’s third largest market, saw 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth at $13.5 billion during April-November.

While disaggregated country-wise trade data was not available till November, the trend in the first seven