Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Foreign banks surpass JP Morgan bond inflows as largest investors: RBI

The report, however, said the views expressed in the bulletin article are of the authors and do not represent the views of the RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: A security personnel stands near the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign banks have emerged as the largest investors, with their investments exceeding the value of net inflows into JP Morgan index-eligible bonds, according to the state of the economy report by the Reserve Bank of India.

The report, however, said the views expressed in the bulletin article are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Since June 1 of the current year, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused Rs 26,251 crore in the debt segment, according to data from the Clearing Corp. of India.

Foreign banks have bought more than $6 billion worth of debt since June 1, while Indian government securities designated under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) witnessed Rs 23,351 crore worth of inflows in the same period.

Out of 38 bonds under the Fully Accessible Route, only 29 meet the eligibility criteria for the JP Morgan bond index, which requires a face value of over $1 billion and a remaining maturity of more than 2.5 years.

Ahead of the inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in the JP Morgan index, foreign portfolio investors have increased their ownership of these bonds by over $10 billion, the report highlighted.

Since the official inclusion on June 28, foreign investors have infused Rs 10,641 crore in the debt segment. FAR securities received Rs 8,959 crore in the same period.

More From This Section

Outward remittances fell 16% in May due to increase in TCS: RBI bulletin

Neutral rate raised on shift in potential output, says RBI bulletin

Rupee settles at fresh closing low of 83.66 against the US dollar

Vegetable price flare-up in June halted disinflation, says RBI report

Malaysia wants India to ease export curbs on rice, sugar and onions for it


The report further mentioned that some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds have significantly increased their investments in India. Since their inclusion, investment flows have been muted, and yields have remained almost flat, indicating steady flows in the months ahead rather than volatile surges.

Despite volatility caused by market expectations regarding future monetary policy and fluctuations in the US dollar (DXY), the rupee has been trading within a tight range, resulting in lower currency hedging costs. Reports indicate that the euro is now preferred for funding long rupee carry trades, the report said.

In July and in the current financial year so far, the rupee has depreciated by 0.3 per cent. While in the current calendar year, the local currency has witnessed 0.5 per cent depreciation.

Also Read

DICGC exceeds global average with month-long depositor payout: Patra

Foreign banks lap up government bonds ahead of India's index inclusion

Bharti Airtel bags multi-yr contract from CBDT to provide network solutions

Fiscal headroom should be used to spend on social sector, says Ficci

Suryakumar to lead India in T20Is; Rohit, Kohli decide to play ODIs

Topics : Foreign banks JP Morgan RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon