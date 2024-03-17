Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Foreign investment dwindles as India struggles to boost oil production

India's high demand for oil and low domestic output are increasing the dependence on imports. The 'supportive' upstream policy, if backed by lower taxes, could turn things around

petrol
Premium

S Dinakar Amritsar
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
A supercharged economy, growing at 8 per cent, is fuelling India’s thirst for more oil, but domestic production has been declining. That leaves a $200 billion fuel import market open for suppliers such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, and global traders Vitol, BP, and Trafigura.

Industry officials say there just isn’t enough on the table for state-run behemoth ONGC or private companies to make large investments in field development. Foreign oil companies, which possess advanced drilling technologies, prefer to drill in countries such as Guyana and Brazil, which offer high prospectivity.
 
During the last decade, India’s dependence on foreign oil

Also Read

ONGC Q3 results: Net profit shrinks 7.9% to Rs 10,748 cr as production dips

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

ONGC hits 7-year high; jumps 9% in 2 days on discovering major gas reserves

ONGC Videsh to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via debentures to fund capex, assets

Oil & gas shares in demand; ONGC hits 5-year high; HPCL soars 6%, IOCL 4%

India's smartphone exports to US jump to $ 3.53 bn in Apr-Dec FY24

US, UAE, Singapore, South Africa give a fillip to India's exports in Feb

India's economic growth rate resembles that of 2003-07, says Morgan Stanley

This is India's decade as global destination for investments, travel: VFS

India's oil imports to be disrupted as US-Venezuela tensions escalate

Topics : Foreign investments Oil production Domestic industry International Energy Agency ONGC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon