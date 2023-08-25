Free trade based growth, climate action key priorities for India: Kant

India's G20 Presidency has highlighted key priorities including a push for growth with free trade, concerted action on climate change and financing, accelerating the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs), digital transformation, and women-led development, according to G20 India Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Speaking at the B20 Summit India 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kant explained that India's developmental philosophy is founded on a human-centric approach. This philosophy is reflected in its G20 motto of "one earth, one family and one future." The priorities have been strategically designed to embody this motto, he said.

Kant argued that addressing critical developmental issues, such as climate financing and ensuring progress on SDGs, requires substantial resources. He further stated that all growth in the coming decades is anticipated to stem from the Global South, largely owing to its young demographic profile.

Consequently, there is a pressing need for resources to address the growth and development needs of this region. Building new approaches, institutions, and financial instruments will be vital to accelerate its growth, Kant emphasized.

India is prepared to share its experiences in key areas such as the application of digital tools and financial inclusion initiatives, he added. As a case in point, the government has promoted significant made-in-India digital public infrastructure tools like Aadhar, Co-Win, UPI, DigiLocker, and India's Artificial Intelligence-based language platform Bhashini with the G20 nations.