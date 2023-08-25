Confirmation

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government's priority is to tame inflation to ensure sustained economic growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government's priority is to tame inflation to ensure sustained economic growth.
Addressing the B20 Summit India, being hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister said the GDP numbers for the first quarter, to be released this month, should be good.
Observing that elevated interest rates for considerable time hampers recovery, Sitharaman said, "my priority is to tame inflation."

Retail inflation soared to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly on account of spiralling prices of tomatoes and vegetables.
On growth, she said that India has been able to accelerate the pace of economic reforms and the first quarter GDP numbers "should be good."

The National Statistical Office is scheduled to release the GDP numbers for the first quarter on August 31.
Sitharaman said that "green shoots' of private capital expenditure can be felt on back of the government's push for capital expenditure in the budget.
She also spoke about climate financing and reforms being undertaken by the government to attract foreign investments as they are vital for economic growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

