B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government's priority is to tame inflation to ensure sustained economic growth.

Addressing the B20 Summit India, being hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the minister said the GDP numbers for the first quarter, to be released this month, should be good.

Observing that elevated interest rates for considerable time hampers recovery, Sitharaman said, "my priority is to tame inflation."



Retail inflation soared to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly on account of spiralling prices of tomatoes and vegetables.

On growth, she said that India has been able to accelerate the pace of economic reforms and the first quarter GDP numbers "should be good."



The National Statistical Office is scheduled to release the GDP numbers for the first quarter on August 31.

Sitharaman said that "green shoots' of private capital expenditure can be felt on back of the government's push for capital expenditure in the budget.

She also spoke about climate financing and reforms being undertaken by the government to attract foreign investments as they are vital for economic growth.

Also Read India made G20 'People's Presidency' in one year: B20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant Nagaland set to host fourth B20 session in north-east region from April 4 Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Parakala Vangamayi ties knot in Bengaluru G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more India's economic growth appears to be very fragile: RBI MPC member Varma EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's Goyal India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies India's domestic mineral production records 7.6% YoY growth in June Oil prices decline amid caution ahead of Jerome Powell's remarks