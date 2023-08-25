Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Sunil Mittal says 60% of world's arable, uncultivated land in Africa

Mittal said Africa economic integration is gaining momentum, and expressed hope that the Africa Union will soon become a permanent member of G20

sunil mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair of B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Africa's arable, uncultivated and fertile land can offer solution to food crisis, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair of B20 India Action Council on African Economic Integration, said, adding that adopting Africa as a place to do agriculture can potentially change the world.
Mittal said Africa economic integration is gaining momentum, and expressed hope that the Africa Union will soon become a permanent member of G20.
Mittal asserted that African voice in G20 is "absolutely important".
"Sixty per cent of world's arable and yet uncultivated land is in Africa...today we have all seen the crisis that the world is going through on food production...Just adopt Africa as place to do agriculture, perhaps some value added agriculture...the entire world can change," he said speaking at B20 Summit India 2023.
Mittal, who is Bharti Enterprises Chairperson, described Africa as the last continent of hope.
"...one of the most populous young continent around the globe, but equally one of the most backward parts of the world. It really needs to get attention, and I'm glad that India will be taking leadership in this particular area," he said.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

India to play two Tests on multi-format tour of South Africa in December

China confirms Xi will attend Brics in S Africa followed by state visit

Nations want to join Brics for unfinished biz of last century: Diplomat

Historic move by Cricket South Africa, men and women to get equal match fee

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's Goyal

India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies

India's domestic mineral production records 7.6% YoY growth in June

Land in parts of African continent is so fertile that "you just throw seeds and crop will grow, the land is so fertile there...and yet even that is not being done," he said.
"Five, ten per cent of their 60 per cent of uncultivated land can dramatically alter the food chain and food ecosystem of the world. In my own opinion, India's focus this time in G20 to direct energies towards Africa is the right one," Mittal said.
Meanwhile, the B20 India Task Force on Tech, Innovation and R&D has given a broad set of recommendations, including development of centralised B20 collaboration models on AI, and setting up a virtual digital lab and library as a platform to promote cross-border collaborations.
Outlining the recommendations at the B20 Summit India 2023, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chair of the task force, termed technology as key driver for change.
This task force on tech, innovation and R&D has mooted development of centralised B20 collaboration models on AI, and setting up a virtual digital lab and library as a platform to promote cross-border collaboration.
The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Africa agriculture economy

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon