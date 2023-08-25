B20 Summit: Taming inflation key priority for economic growth, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised on Friday that controlling inflation is absolutely crucial for economic growth. She further stressed that an over-reliance on interest rates as the sole instrument to combat inflation, without managing supply side factors, will not provide a comprehensive solution.

Speaking at the CII B20 Summit INDIA 2023, Sitharaman warned that persistently high inflation would weaken demand, and maintaining elevated interest rates for a considerable time could hinder economic recovery.

Retail inflation surged to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, driven by escalating prices of vegetables, pulses, cereals, and spices. In its latest monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its inflation forecasts upward to 6.2 per cent for the September quarter and 5.4 per cent for FY24, while keeping the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

The Finance Minister stated that in today's context, the Central Bank must balance growth and growth-related priorities with controlling inflation. "The tendency to use interest rates as the only solution for dealing with inflation has its own downside… The fiscal deficit also needs to be restrained. Otherwise, inflation is not going to be defeated or brought under control," Sitharaman said.

Emphasising the necessity for diversification of supply chains, she warned that the world cannot afford another disruption in supply chains over the next 50-60 years. "One more disruption to the supply chains will be ruinous… Putting all the eggs in one basket is not going to help for the safety of everybody."

In her address on the key priorities for sustained global economic recovery, Sitharaman also highlighted the importance of investment to drive growth. She referred to the government's increased provision for capital expenditure as an indicator of a private capital expenditure upcycle, which observers can tangibly feel.

Also Read Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate Easing inflation helps FMCG, retail register healthy sales growth in June 100,000 tax notices to be disposed of by March: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Cryptocurrency to FTA: Nirmala Sitharaman discusses range of issues in US Sunil Mittal says 60% of world's arable, uncultivated land in Africa B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's Goyal India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies

Sitharaman highlighted that capital outlay in the budget increased by about 33 per cent in 2023-24, and the share of capital expenditure in total spending rose from 12.3 per cent in 2018 to 22.4 per cent in 2024. "Government has incentivised states to increase their capital spending. State capital expenditure has increased by 74.3 per cent year on year in the first quarter of FY24. Centre's capital expenditure increased by 59.1 per cent for the same quarter."

She also underscored the need to increase labour force participation rates and create enabling policies for the same.

According to Sitharaman, foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign capital flows are vital to India's growth narrative, and simplification and rationalisation of foreign portfolio investor regulations are undergoing reforms. "Increase in aggregate foreign investment limits is also being looked into," she noted.

Sitharaman further discussed the importance of investing in public health and education, as well as climate change finance. "No individual country can sufficiently do enough for the global shortcomings. It has to be everybody on their own and equally, everybody contributing for the whole," she added.

Regarding the free trade agreement with the UK, she expressed optimism about the speed of negotiations and hoped that the agreement would conclude this year. "Brexit has happened, but you can play the role of a threshold towards Europe, Nordic and EFTA countries. One FTA can spill over the second FTA for both countries," she said in response to a question by British businessman Karan Bilimoria.