The 50th GST Council meeting is scheduled to take place on July 11. Ahead of the meet, Shrimi Choudhary looks at some of the revisions in rates that may take place and the issues that have been deferred by the fitment panel.GST Council to consider…1. Proposed tax revision 18% to nil/5% and regularisation for past periods: Uncooked/unfried snack12% IGST to nil: Cancer medicine (Quarziba):5%/12% IGST to nil: Medicine/food for special needs12% to 5%: Imitation Zari thread18% to 5%: LD slag (recyclable waste)18% to 5% with retrospective effect: Fish soluble paste2. Status quo on proposed tax revision 12% or 18% to 5%: Sports goods/fitness products:28% to 5% & 12% (Two-and four-wheeler): Flexi-fuel vehicle5% to nil: Agro-based biomass pelletsNil to 5%: De-oiled rice bran12% to 5%: Bio fertilisers18% to nil/1%: Avgas (type of aviation fuel)18% to 5%: Apple cartons3. Deferment of proposed terms Tax treatment of millet-based productsKhari/cream roll to come under toasted productsScope of sugar-boiled confectionariesLevy on steel scrap on reverse charge mechanism basis4. Clarity related to servicesTo exempt GST on private-owned satellite launch serviceTo clarify whether supply of food and beverages at cinemas is taxable as restaurant service