FTA to improve European market access for Indian pharma, medtech firms

Under the new framework, the EU will eliminate duties of up to 12.8 per cent to zero, a move expected to catalyse growth in bulk and specialty chemicals. Similarly, 90 per cent of medical and surgical equipment will see tariffs fall from 27.5 per cent to zero.

Reciprocally, Indian tariffs on EU pharmaceutical and chemical exports will drop to zero from the current 11 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

“The expected removal of EU tariffs of up to 11 per cent on pharmaceuticals will enhance trade and support greater access to innovative medicines for Indian patients,” Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), said.

While Indian pharmaceuticals already enjoy zero-duty entry into the EU, the deal would offer preferential access to the EU pharma market and improved competitiveness for medical devices.

The near-zero tariff access is also expected to significantly strengthen the position of Indian formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and value-added medicines in the EU.

India’s pharma exports to Europe were estimated at approximately $5.8 billion in FY25, accounting for roughly 19 to 21 per cent of India’s overall pharmaceutical exports.

According to industry data, generic drug formulations and biosimilars accounted for 75 to 80 per cent of exports, followed by bulk drugs (APIs) and vaccines.

Similarly, it also gives Indian generic manufacturers an opportunity to vie for the EU’s $2 billion market for biosimilars and complex generics.

“This development is particularly consequential for India’s pharma MSMEs, many of whom possess strong quality capabilities but face cost and access barriers in highly regulated markets,” said Namit Joshi, chairman of the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil).

Experts added that reduced import duties, easier regulatory pathways, and deeper technology collaboration can significantly lower the cost of advanced therapies for Indian patients.

“In the short term, we anticipate a mild price reduction of 10 to 20 per cent, but the real impact will unfold over the next two to three years, with prices potentially dropping by 40 to 70 per cent once local manufacturing scales up, biosimilars enter the market, and patent expiries align,” said Saurav Ojha, co-founder and whole-time director at Iberia Pharmaceuticals.

Joshi added that beyond tariffs, enhanced cooperation on non-tariff barriers, regulatory transparency, and customs facilitation will materially improve ease of doing business by reducing friction and timelines, helping smaller exporters.

Pharma stocks’ market reaction to the deal remained positive, with the Nifty Pharma index rising 0.3 per cent. Major gainers included JB Pharma and Torrent Pharma (both up 1.7 per cent), followed by Glenmark (up 1.6 per cent) and Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.3 per cent).

The deal also eliminated tariffs of up to 6.7 per cent across 99.1 per cent of trade lines for India’s medical instruments, appliances, and vital supplies built on cutting-edge manufacturing, innovation, and skilled talent.

“This would enable cost-competitive entry in European markets for lenses, spectacles, medical devices, measuring and testing instruments,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a factsheet.

Currently, Indian medtech firms operating in the EU engage with a highly structured, challenging, expensive, and detailed regulatory environment.

India’s medtech exports to the EU primarily include medical consumables and low-to-mid-risk devices such as catheters, cannulae, gloves, dressings, and certain diagnostic and laboratory products.

“The FTA can support the medtech sector by facilitating tariff rationalisation on medical devices, components, and raw materials, which can improve affordability and competitiveness,” Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator at the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), said.

He added that the agreement must ensure a level playing field for Indian medtech manufacturers, with fair regulatory alignment and safeguards against predatory imports, especially from third countries.

Beyond goods, the FTA is also expected to provide a boost to Indian traditional medicine services and practitioners.

“In the EU member states where regulations do not exist, AYUSH practitioners will be able to provide their services using the professional qualifications they gain in India,” the Commerce Ministry said.