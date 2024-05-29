Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gas Stations in full throttle as India's power demand touches new record

India's gas refiners bet on rise in LNG demand from power generation sector

thermal power
Premium

Shreya JaiAmritha PillaySubhayan Chakraborty New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thermal power stations running on gas, which were in a beleaguered state, are generating close to 10 gigawatt (Gw), the highest in several years.

Pushed by the directive of the Ministry of Power, such thermal power stations are running at an optimal rate of at least 50 per cent.

This has pushed up the power sector’s demand for gas, which was muted for the past several years.

Earlier this year, the ministry gave directives to gas-based power stations to “mandatorily” run during summer.

Of the 24,150 Mw of gas grid-connected power generation capacity in the country, 14 Gw has no domestic gas supply and
Topics : Indian Economy Indian gas system power demand forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon