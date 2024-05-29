Gas Stations in full throttle as India's power demand touches new record

Thermal power stations running on gas, which were in a beleaguered state, are generating close to 10 gigawatt (Gw), the highest in several years.

Pushed by the directive of the Ministry of Power, such thermal power stations are running at an optimal rate of at least 50 per cent.

This has pushed up the power sector’s demand for gas, which was muted for the past several years.

Earlier this year, the ministry gave directives to gas-based power stations to “mandatorily” run during summer.

Of the 24,150 Mw of gas grid-connected power generation capacity in the country, 14 Gw has no domestic gas supply and