Govt aims to attract investors from Germany, UK for electric vehicles

While the government is yet to firm up the timeline of the launch of policy, there have been consultations with several countries on the matter

Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

The government is working on a policy to boost domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV), and towards this, it is trying to get foreign investors on board, a senior government official said on Thursday.

While the government is yet to firm up the timeline of the launch of policy, there have been consultations with several countries on the matter. “Consultations on new EV policy to boost investment and manufacturing underway. 
Talks understand and aim to bring all countries on board - including Italians, Korean and for Indian carmakers as well. It should be for everyone,” the official said, adding that a new EV policy will benefit Indian car makers 
as well.

Topics : Electric Vehicles Germany UK govt

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

