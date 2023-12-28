Govt aims to attract investors from Germany, UK for electric vehicles

The government is working on a policy to boost domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles (EV), and towards this, it is trying to get foreign investors on board, a senior government official said on Thursday.

While the government is yet to firm up the timeline of the launch of policy, there have been consultations with several countries on the matter. “Consultations on new EV policy to boost investment and manufacturing underway.

Talks understand and aim to bring all countries on board - including Italians, Korean and for Indian carmakers as well. It should be for everyone,” the official said, adding that a new EV policy will benefit Indian car makers

as well.