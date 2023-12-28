Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Manufacturing the key to unlock $1 trillion economy for Tamil nadu

As a precursor to much-anticipated Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, scheduled for January 7 and 8, it has launched a campaign called "OneTrillionDreams" to boost its $1 trillion economy plans

manufacturing

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu is the second-largest economy in India and the state’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) stood at around Rs 23 trillion in 2021-2022. Between 2005 and 2023, it posted an average growth rate of 10 per cent year-on-year.

It has now set an ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2031. As a precursor to the much-anticipated Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, scheduled for January 7 and 8, it has launched a campaign called “OneTrillionDreams” to boost its $1 trillion economy plans and to honour people who have contributed to the state’s industrial sector.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Here is a look at the key sectors from where the majority of investments are expected to come on the state’s road to the $1 trillion target. 

chart

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023: Need to make MSMEs future-ready, say experts

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

FinMin sends notices to offshore crypto exchanges, asks Meity to block them

Biggest 2-month rally in decades rescues beaten-up bond markets

Weak consumption demand key vulnerability for growth: Shashanka Bhide

RBI tweaks D-SIB designation methodology, inserts digital payments aspect

Cotton acreage may drop by 10% on falling yield, low price, says CAI

Topics : BS Special bs events Tamil Nadu economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon