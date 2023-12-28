Manufacturing the key to unlock $1 trillion economy for Tamil nadu

Tamil Nadu is the second-largest economy in India and the state’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) stood at around Rs 23 trillion in 2021-2022. Between 2005 and 2023, it posted an average growth rate of 10 per cent year-on-year.

It has now set an ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2031. As a precursor to the much-anticipated Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, scheduled for January 7 and 8, it has launched a campaign called “OneTrillionDreams” to boost its $1 trillion economy plans and to honour people who have contributed to the state’s industrial sector.

