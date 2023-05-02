close

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude; none on petrol, diesel, ATF

Govt has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,100 rupees per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne

Reuters
petrol pump

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 12:00 AM IST
(Reuters) -India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,100 rupees ($50.14) per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne, effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero.

The government revises tax rates fortnightly based on oil price fluctuations.

On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 3,500 rupees per tonne previously. The levy on crude was hiked to 6,400 rupees per tonne on April 19.

India last July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

($1 = 81.77 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Leslie Adler)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil taxes petrol diesel ATF

First Published: May 02 2023 | 6:41 AM IST

