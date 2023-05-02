Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude; none on petrol, diesel, ATF

(Reuters) -India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,100 rupees ($50.14) per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne, effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero.

The government revises tax rates fortnightly based on oil price fluctuations.

On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 3,500 rupees per tonne previously. The levy on crude was hiked to 6,400 rupees per tonne on April 19.

India last July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

($1 = 81.77 Indian rupees)

Also Read Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today Windfall tax on crude oil slashed to Rs 3,500/tonne, duty on diesel hiked Centre slashes windfall tax on crude oil from Rs 5,050/tonne to Rs 4,350 Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil output and diesel exports Hindustan Petroleum posts consolidated net loss of Rs 2,172 crore in Q2 Tracking the economic indicators: Oil imports from Russia make a new record Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi Easing the process: Guidelines for NCLT to deal with IBC cases in the works India's coal output rises 8.67% YoY to record 73.02 mn tonnes in April GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Leslie Adler)