close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the highest ever monthly GST collection of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April is a "great news" for the Indian economy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the highest ever monthly GST collection of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April is a "great news" for the Indian economy.

Gross Goods and Services (GST) collection in April rose 12 per cent on an annual basis to touch the all-time high level.

The collection in April was Rs 19,495 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1,67,540 lakh crore recorded in April 2022.

"Great news for the Indian economy! Rising tax collection despite lower tax rates shows the success of how GST has increased integration and compliance," Modi said in a tweet.

GST came into force from July 1, 2017.

Also Read

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

TMS Ep313: GST share of states, China plus one, Markets, FPO

GST officers to seek details of all invoices in case of ITC mismatch

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

GST council to consider decriminalisation of GST law in Dec 17 meet

Center plans to draft guidelines for NCLT to deal with IBC cases

India's coal output rises 8.67% YoY to record 73.02 mn tonnes in April

GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

Railways earns Rs 2,242 cr from senior citizens by suspending concession

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by 2026-27

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister GST collection

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's coal output rises 8.67% YoY to record 73.02 mn tonnes in April

Coal, fossil fuel
2 min read

GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
4 min read

Railways earns Rs 2,242 cr from senior citizens by suspending concession

Indian Railways
3 min read

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by 2026-27

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Real Estate, BFSI hiring in India continued to grow in April: Report

Hiring, Job
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

India's April factory activity hits 4-month high of 57.2 on robust demand

factory, workers, tech
2 min read

India to witness less job churn in the next five years: WEF report

jobs, employement
3 min read

GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
4 min read

Manufacturing PMI at 4-month high in April on robust demand for new orders

manufacturing
3 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Is migration good for the economy? Here's what data shows

airport
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon