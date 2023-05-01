close

GST collection rises 12% to Rs 1.87 trn in April, highest ever collection

GST collection grew by 12 per cent in April to Rs 1.87 lakh crore, the highest monthly mop-up since the rollout of the indirect tax regime

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
GST collection grew by 12 per cent in April to Rs 1.87 lakh crore, the highest monthly mop-up since the rollout of the indirect tax regime.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April 2023 is Rs 1,87,035 crore of which CGST is Rs 38,440 crore, SGST is Rs 47,412 crore, IGST is Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,025 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in April last year.

"The revenues for the month of April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," the ministry said.

During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 16 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The total gross collection for the 2022-23 fiscal stood at Rs 18.10 lakh crore, 22 per cent higher than the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

