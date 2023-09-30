Govt exempts 'Bangalore Rose' onion from export duty, subject to conditions

The government has exempted export of 'Bangalore Rose' onion from duty, subject to certain conditions.

The Finance Ministry issued a notification granting exemption from export duty on Bangalore Rose onion provided that the exporter furnishes a certificate from the state horticulture commissioner, certifying the item and quantity of Bangalore Rose onion to be exported.

In August, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of all varieties of onions to increase domestic availability and check price rise in the local market.