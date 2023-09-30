close
Govt exempts 'Bangalore Rose' onion from export duty, subject to conditions

In August, the government imposed a 40% duty on export of all varieties of onions to increase domestic availability and check price rise in the local market

Onion, Onions

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
The government has exempted export of 'Bangalore Rose' onion from duty, subject to certain conditions.
The Finance Ministry issued a notification granting exemption from export duty on Bangalore Rose onion provided that the exporter furnishes a certificate from the state horticulture commissioner, certifying the item and quantity of Bangalore Rose onion to be exported.
In August, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of all varieties of onions to increase domestic availability and check price rise in the local market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : onion exports Bangalore Indian exports

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

