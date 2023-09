Retail inflation for industrial workers eases marginally to 6.91% in Aug

Govt's gross debt rises 2.2% QoQ to Rs 159.53 trn in Q1: Finance Ministry

Govt hikes interest rate on 5-year recurring deposit scheme to 6.7%

FTAs help India's engineering exports surge 9% to UAE, Australia in Apr-Aug

Trai seeks views on policy framework for economic development driven by 5G

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

The Union government’s finances witnessed significant improvement in August after a stressful first four months of the current fiscal year. India’s gross tax revenue, comprising both direct and indirect taxes,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com