Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Govt losing revenue due to GST, should be neutral with single rate: Debroy

Debroy said the public as well as members of the GST Council want the 28% tax rate to come down, but "no one wants the 0 and 3% tax rates to go up"

GST

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Chairman Bibek Debroy on Tuesday said the government was losing revenue due to the GST, which should be revenue neutral with a single rate.
Speaking at an event organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce here, he however said that GST has led to a lot of simplification.
"The ideal GST is one that has a single rate, and it was meant to be revenue neutral. According to calculations by the finance ministry when GST was first introduced, the average rate should be at least 17 per cent. But, the existing rate is 11.4 per cent. Because of GST, the government is losing revenue," the eminent economist said.
Debroy said the public as well as members of the GST Council want the 28 per cent tax rate to come down, but "no one wants the 0 and 3 per cent tax rates to go up".
"That way, we will never have a simplified GST," he said at the 'Special Session on Resilient and Self-Sufficient India'.
A "lot of abuse" of GST provisions was taking place, he said without elaborating.

Also Read

PM council distances itself from Bibek Debroy's article on new Constitution

US firms prioritize others over China: American Chamber of Commerce China

Ignoring NRI economists helped India recover post-Covid: Bibek Debroy

Democracy's roots run deep and strong in India: PM's EAC Member Shamika

Calcutta University Result 2022 for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com out, details inside

ICRA estimates GDP growth at 8.5% in Q1, maintains FY24 forecast at 6%

India not planning to restrict parboiled rice exports, clarifies food secy

July Russian oil imports dip; Saudi import down to 2-1/2-yr low: Trade data

Rice supply faces new threat as India considers more restrictions

Oil prices rise for third day as tighter market offsets demand risks

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GST Taxation

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon