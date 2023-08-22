India not planning to restrict parboiled rice exports, clarifies food secy

India is not considering imposing any restrictions on the exports of non-basmati parboiled rice, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Tuesday.
Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.
Currently, there are no restrictions on the exports of parboiled rice, which constitutes nearly a third of India's total rice exports.
Also Read
Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases
Rice export ban: India can't lead the global south and not feed it
Pak rice exporters having a field day as India bans non-basmati rice export
India mulls banning exports of most rice varieties as local prices surge
Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds
July Russian oil imports dip; Saudi import down to 2-1/2-yr low: Trade data
Rice supply faces new threat as India considers more restrictions
Oil prices rise for third day as tighter market offsets demand risks
Ctrl+Alt+Import: Apple, Dell, HP among 16 impacted by licensing norms
India, Asean to conclude review of existing free-trade agreement by 2025
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)