India not planning to restrict parboiled rice exports, clarifies food secy

India is not considering imposing any restrictions on the exports of non-basmati parboiled rice, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Tuesday.

Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

Currently, there are no restrictions on the exports of parboiled rice, which constitutes nearly a third of India's total rice exports.

