India not planning to restrict parboiled rice exports, clarifies food secy

Currently, there are no restrictions on the exports of parboiled rice, which constitutes nearly a third of India's total rice exports

Rice, Rice exports

Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Listen to This Article

India is not considering imposing any restrictions on the exports of non-basmati parboiled rice, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Tuesday.
Last month, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.
Currently, there are no restrictions on the exports of parboiled rice, which constitutes nearly a third of India's total rice exports.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rice export India rice exports

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

