Govt may double IndiaAI Mission corpus to ₹20,000 crore in 5 years

The government is looking to nearly double the outlay for the IndiaAI Mission to about ₹20,000 crore over the next five years, as the programme’s scope expands to support more ambitious projects, according to multiple sources.

The increased funding will be directed towards onboarding and subsidising additional Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), as well as bringing more startups and companies under the IndiaAI Mission umbrella to build indigenous foundational models, large language models, large reasoning models, and small language models.

Last year, the Cabinet had allocated ₹10,372 crore under the Mission for five years to catalyse various components, including pivotal initiatives