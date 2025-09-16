Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt may double IndiaAI Mission corpus to ₹20,000 crore in 5 years

India has so far selected four startups, Sarvam, SoketAI, Gan AI, and Gnani AI to develop indigenous foundation models as it looks to gain a foothold in the area of sovereign AI

India expanded its GPU capacity to nearly 40,000 from 18,417 earlier this year, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw had said.

Avik DasAashish Aryan Bengaluru/ New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

The government is looking to nearly double the outlay for the IndiaAI Mission to about ₹20,000 crore over the next five years, as the programme’s scope expands to support more ambitious projects, according to multiple sources. 
The increased funding will be directed towards onboarding and subsidising additional Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), as well as bringing more startups and companies under the IndiaAI Mission umbrella to build indigenous foundational models, large language models, large reasoning models, and small language models. 
Last year, the Cabinet had allocated ₹10,372 crore under the Mission for five years to catalyse various components, including pivotal initiatives
