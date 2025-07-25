Friday, July 25, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt open to China joint ventures in electronics manufacturing sector

Govt open to China joint ventures in electronics manufacturing sector

Meity allows Dixon-Longcheer venture

An electronics manufacturing factory in Noida, UP. The state is seeking foreign investments for its electronics industry
The government is also examining various modules to determine the best approach for reviewing proposals for joint ventures submitted by Indian and Chinese companies, the official added.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

The government is open to the idea of more Chinese companies setting up operations in India by forming joint-venture partnerships with domestic companies, especially in the electronics manufacturing sector, due to the country's significant influence in the sector, a senior government official said.
 
“In the electronics sector, 60 per cent of the manufacturing capacity is in China, and we want to grow our manufacturing in that area. So, some kind of work with China is something we can’t avoid. We have to be strategic about what we do and how we do it, but it has to be done,” the
Topics : India china trade India China relations Electronics Consumer electronics
