Govt open to China joint ventures in electronics manufacturing sector

The government is open to the idea of more Chinese companies setting up operations in India by forming joint-venture partnerships with domestic companies, especially in the electronics manufacturing sector, due to the country's significant influence in the sector, a senior government official said.

“In the electronics sector, 60 per cent of the manufacturing capacity is in China, and we want to grow our manufacturing in that area. So, some kind of work with China is something we can’t avoid. We have to be strategic about what we do and how we do it, but it has to be done,” the