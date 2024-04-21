Centre plans to extend PMSBY claims deadline for informal workers

The Centre is working to extend the deadline for unorganised sector workers to claim life and accident insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), sources told Business standard.

Last August, the labour ministry had started a facility that allowed unorganised workers registered on the social security portal—e-Shram — between the inception of the database in August 2021 and March 2022 to file claims and avail insurance cover. According to the guidelines, only incidents that occurred after registration on e-Shram in August 2021 and before March 2022 were to be considered for availing the payout. The deadline to file claims