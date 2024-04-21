Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Centre plans to extend PMSBY claims deadline for informal workers

Between August 2021 and March 2022, close to 270 million workers had registered on the e-Shram portal

construction labour worker
Premium

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is working to extend the deadline for unorganised sector workers to claim life and accident insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), sources told Business standard.

Last August,  the labour ministry had started a facility that allowed unorganised workers registered on the social security portal—e-Shram — between the inception of the database in August 2021 and March 2022 to file claims and avail insurance cover. According to the guidelines, only incidents that occurred after registration on e-Shram in August 2021 and before March 2022 were to be considered for availing the payout. The deadline to file claims
Topics : Gig economy in India agriculture economy unorganised sector Insurance Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon