Rodtep reimbursements: Govt likely to guide industry on documentation

The government plans to handhold the industry to help them familiarise with adequate documentation that they need to maintain for the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme-related reimbursements, a senior government official said.

This is because last year, the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) had imposed countervailing or anti-subsidy duty against some products as retaliation against India’s export boosting scheme.