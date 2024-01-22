Sensex (    %)
                        
Rodtep reimbursements: Govt likely to guide industry on documentation

The RoDTEP scheme allows refunds of the embedded non-creditable central, state and local levies paid on inputs to exporters and is compliant with World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms

Import, Trade, Export
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

The government plans to handhold the industry to help them familiarise with adequate documentation that they need to maintain for the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme-related reimbursements, a senior government official said.

This is because last year, the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) had imposed countervailing or anti-subsidy duty against some products as retaliation against India’s export boosting scheme.

The RoDTEP scheme allows refunds of the embedded non-creditable central, state and local levies paid on inputs to exporters and is compliant with World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms. Government officials believe

Topics : Export growth World Trade Organization export subsidies Trade exports

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

