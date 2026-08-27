Govt pulls plug on ECLGS just over 3 months after launch; banks in a fix

In a communication to banks, the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), which operates the scheme, said: “As per guidelines, the scheme is applicable to all loans sanctioned during the period from the date of issue of these guidelines by NCGTC up to March 31, 2027 or till guarantees for an amount of ₹2.55 trillion (including ₹5,000 crore for domestic airlines) are issued, whichever is earlier”.

“In this regard, we wish to inform that credit guarantees issued to member lending institutions (MLIs) towards MSME (micro, small & medium enterprises)/non-MSME units has reached allocated ₹2.50 trillion on August 20, 2026,” it added.

A banker requesting anonymity said the abrupt discontinuation of ECLGS 5.0 has triggered considerable concern among public-sector banks (PSBs), financial institutions (FIs) and the wider MSME lending ecosystem.

“Several banks had already processed and sanctioned ECLGS 5.0 facilities for eligible borrowers, considering their increased working-capital req-uirements during the post-monsoon and upcoming festi- val season. For many MSMEs, this period is crucial for building inventory, meeting customer orders, managing receiv- ables and preparing for higher seasonal demand,” he said.

Under the scheme, banks conduct due diligence before sanctioning loans and communicating approvals to borrowers. They then generate credit guarantee portal application numbers (CGPANs), which facilitate loan disbursement.

Another banker said the decision to stop generating fresh CGPANs from August 21 came as a surprise, as banks had already completed due diligence and communicated facilities to borrowers.

This was done after assessing working-capital requirements and obtaining sanctions, the banker added.

“In several cases, however, the process could not be completed up to disbursement before the sudden closure of the CGPAN generation window. This has created a difficult situation for both banks and borrowers. Borrowers who were informed about the sanctioned facility may now face a funding gap precisely when their working-capital requirement is expected to increase,” he said.

An email query sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

On July 7, the finance ministry said in a statement that 4,11,497 guarantees had been issued under ECLGS 5.0 since its launch, with the guaranteed amount reaching ₹1.55 trillion -- “a sign of the scheme’s rapid absorption across the lending ecosystem.”

In a communication dated August 3, NCGTC indicated that only eligible MSME borrowers would be covered under the scheme. Subsequently, on August 18, banks were informed that both SME and non-SME borrowers would be covered on a first-in-first-out (FIFO) basis, subject to applicable conditions.

“However, within a very short period thereafter, the generation of fresh CGPANs was stopped from August 21, and MLIs were advised to stop further funding under ECLGS 5.0. Such an abrupt change has made it difficult for banks to align their credit decisions, borrower commitments and operational processes with the scheme framework. Banks need sufficient time to communicate changes to branches and borrowers, complete sanctioned transactions and manage commitments already created under the prevailing framework,” a third banker said.

VK Agarwal, former president of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), said terminating the scheme sends a negative signal to MSMEs. “The fact that the guarantee amount has been exhausted in less than four months shows how distressing the situation is. MSMEs are sitting over excess capacity and need working capital to pay their bills and salaries. The government must extend the ECLGS 5.0 scheme with additional credit guarantee,” he said.

The first banker cited above said the exhaustion of the ₹2.50 trillion allocation should be viewed as evidence of strong credit demand from the business sector rather than simply as a trigger for an abrupt closure. “The government may therefore consider providing additional allocation/funds to NCGTC so that the ECLGS 5.0 window can continue for eligible borrowers. An enhanced allocation would provide much-needed continuity to MSMEs and prevent disruption to credit facilities that banks have already processed based on the scheme's prevailing provisions,” he added.

Lending freeze