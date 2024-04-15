Business Standard
Govt raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 9,600 per MT from Apr 16

The tax, which is revised every fortnight, will remain unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

The Indian government has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to 9,600 rupees ($114.99) a metric ton from 6,800 rupees with effect from April 16, the government said on Monday.
 
The tax, which is revised every fortnight, will remain unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
 
The government had on April 4 raised windfall tax on petroleum crude to 6,800 rupees a metric ton from 4,900 rupees.
 
India started the tax on crude oil producers and on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel in July 2022 to regulate private refiners who wanted to sell fuel overseas instead of locally in a bid to gain from robust refining margins.
First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

