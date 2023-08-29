Govt slashes domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 for all consumers

The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been cut by Rs 200 for all connections, in all markets across the country, the government announced on Tuesday. India has a total of 314 million domestic LPG consumers, according to government data.

The across-the-board reduction will go into effect from Wednesday onwards and is the first change in prices in six months. Prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders had last seen a change in March, when they were raised by Rs 50. Before this, prices were raised back in July 2022.

The latest reduction will be in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) households, which will continue.

In Delhi, for instance, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder to a lower Rs 903 per cylinder. Meanwhile, PMUY households will receive it for Rs 703 per cylinder.

"This is a gift to crores of my sisters of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Our Government will always do everything possible that improves people's quality of life and benefits the poor and middle class," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Back in May 2022, the government had announced a targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cooking gas (14.2 kg) cylinder for 90 million PMUY beneficiaries for up to 12 refills for the financial year 2022-23. The subsidy was extended by a year in March at a total cost of Rs 7680 crore.

Also Read Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50 Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged Cabinet extends Ujjwala subsidies by 1 year, hikes dearness allowance Incentives on cards to increase LPG cover in remote, inaccessible areas Cabinet okays Rs 5k cr PRIP scheme to boost research and innovation Centre announces up to Rs 50 lakh grant for technical textiles startups Rice shipments of 500,000 tonnes postponed after new duty: Exporters Centre plans to announce PM e-Bus Sewa guidelines within a month Centre cuts LPG cylinders price by Rs 200 for PMUY beneficiaries

More Ujjwala Beneficiaries

The number of PMUY beneficiaries currently stands at 95.8 million. On Tuesday, the government announced it will shortly start distribution of PMUY connections to a further 7.5 million women from poor households who do not have an LPG connection. This will increase the total number of beneficiaries under PMUY to 103.5 million, the government said.

The Petroleum Ministry said the measure has been taken to clear pending PMUY applications and to provide deposit-free LPG connections to all eligible households. "The reduction in cooking gas prices is aimed at providing direct relief to families and individuals, while also supporting the Government’s larger goal of ensuring affordable access to essential items," said Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell shows LPG penetration was 99.9 per cent in 2022, mainly owing to the PMUY scheme.

About 90 per cent of LPG was consumed by households, 8 per cent by industrial users, and 2 per cent by vehicles in 2022.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) sold nearly 29.34 million metric tonnes of LPG in FY23, of which about 86.5 per cent was sold in the domestic sector. There has been a 95 per cent increase in India’s LPG consumption from 14.8 crore in 2014-15.