Centre to cut LPG cylinders price by Rs 200 for PMUY beneficiaries: Report

In July, oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in the month of May

LPG

The current price of a 14-kg LGP cylinder is around Rs 1,100

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
The government has decided to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), according to various media reports.

The current price of a 14-kg LGP cylinder is around Rs 1,100.

Currently, a 14-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,052.5 in Mumbai, Rs 1,068.5 in Chennai, and Rs 1,079 in Kolkata.

In July, oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in the month of May.

The PMUY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2016, and aimed to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of below poverty line (BPL) families.

An allocation of Rs 8,000 crore was made for the scheme. It was replaced by the Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 in 2021.

In the first year of its launch, 22 million connections were distributed.
First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

