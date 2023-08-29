Centre to cut LPG cylinders price by Rs 200 for PMUY beneficiaries: Report

The government has decided to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), according to various media reports.

The current price of a 14-kg LGP cylinder is around Rs 1,100.

Currently, a 14-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,052.5 in Mumbai, Rs 1,068.5 in Chennai, and Rs 1,079 in Kolkata.

In July, oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in the month of May.

The PMUY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2016, and aimed to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of below poverty line (BPL) families.

An allocation of Rs 8,000 crore was made for the scheme. It was replaced by the Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 in 2021.

Also Read Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50; to cost Rs 1856.50 Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 100; domestic cylinder rates kept unchanged Incentives on cards to increase LPG cover in remote, inaccessible areas The rise and fall: Auto LPG runs on fumes, sales down 82% since FY19 Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan expands his cabinet ahead of elections NIA files chargesheet against 2 members of Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Prez Murmu accepts credentials from 4 nations' envoys at Rashtrapati Bhavan Court issues notice to Delhi police on plea of Sharjeel Imam seeking bail India-Kenya collaboration in trade, economy, education has grown: Rajnath

In the first year of its launch, 22 million connections were distributed.