Govt to audit rising spot purchase of crude, House panel flags costly buys

A major increase in the percentage of spot tenders being issued for crude oil purchase by OMCs in the last few years has led the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum to caution against the practice and ask Public Sector Enterprises in the oil sector to better plan their crude purchases. As a result, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will soon begin an audit into the issue, officials said.

In a recent bill tabled in Parliament, the committee has stressed that the average cost of purchases in spot tenders should be at a lower cost than term contracts. Spot purchases have steadily been rising over the past few years. They reached 35.13 per cent of all oil imports in 2022-23, up from 27.58 per cent in 2017-18.

The Committee has recommended that the Ministry should conduct an audit to see whether the purchases in spot tenders have actually resulted in cheaper costs.

"We have taken note of the recommendations. An audit will be held. Oil companies have always tried to raise the share of spot contracts but global volatility, especially in major oil-producing regions, has increased spot purchases," a Petroleum Ministry official said.

Annual term contracts, which are usually for one year, are finalised considering major factors such as techno-economic analysis, supply security, international political and trade relations, and geographical spread of supply sources.

Spot purchases are resorted to by oil PSUs to meet the balance requirement not covered under term contracts. This gives flexibility to crude oil purchases based on seasonal market demand, and the option of exploring various new grades for which term contracts are not available.

It is generally expected that spot tenders are likely to be available at a cheaper price than term contracts. The purchases are done with National Oil Companies (NOCs) at the Official Selling Price (OSP) of the country from which it is imported.

Wherever the quantities are not available from such countries, then PSUs go to national oil companies that do not have OSP.

The Committee observed that the purchases between term and spot are approximately two-thirds and one-third for IOCL. Meanwhile, it was in the ratio of 60:40 for BPCL.

It acknowledged that oil PSUs have autonomy to decide their purchases of crude oil and are the best judges to decide on the type of purchase for crude oil from international markets.

However, it noted that while all oil PSUs have created Empowered Standing Committees (ESCs) for decision-making mechanisms in their companies for making crude oil purchases, there is no uniformity in the composition of the ESCs of different PSUs.