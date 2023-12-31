Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt to audit rising spot purchase of crude, House panel flags costly buys

The Committee has recommended that the Ministry should conduct an audit to see whether the purchases in spot tenders have actually resulted in cheaper costs

Ship Carrying oil cargo

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A major increase in the percentage of spot tenders being issued for crude oil purchase by OMCs in the last few years has led the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum to caution against the practice and ask Public Sector Enterprises in the oil sector to better plan their crude purchases. As a result, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will soon begin an audit into the issue, officials said.

In a recent bill tabled in Parliament, the committee has stressed that the average cost of purchases in spot tenders should be at a lower cost than term contracts. Spot purchases have steadily been rising over the past few years. They reached 35.13 per cent of all oil imports in 2022-23, up from 27.58 per cent in 2017-18.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Committee has recommended that the Ministry should conduct an audit to see whether the purchases in spot tenders have actually resulted in cheaper costs.

"We have taken note of the recommendations. An audit will be held. Oil companies have always tried to raise the share of spot contracts but global volatility, especially in major oil-producing regions, has increased spot purchases," a Petroleum Ministry official said.

Annual term contracts, which are usually for one year, are finalised considering major factors such as techno-economic analysis, supply security, international political and trade relations, and geographical spread of supply sources.

Spot purchases are resorted to by oil PSUs to meet the balance requirement not covered under term contracts. This gives flexibility to crude oil purchases based on seasonal market demand, and the option of exploring various new grades for which term contracts are not available.

It is generally expected that spot tenders are likely to be available at a cheaper price than term contracts. The purchases are done with National Oil Companies (NOCs) at the Official Selling Price (OSP) of the country from which it is imported.

Wherever the quantities are not available from such countries, then PSUs go to national oil companies that do not have OSP.

The Committee observed that the purchases between term and spot are approximately two-thirds and one-third for IOCL. Meanwhile, it was in the ratio of 60:40 for BPCL.

It acknowledged that oil PSUs have autonomy to decide their purchases of crude oil and are the best judges to decide on the type of purchase for crude oil from international markets.

Also Read

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Gold price dips Rs 50 to Rs 61,640, silver unchanged at Rs Rs 76,000

Gold price unchanged at Rs 62,620, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 75,500

NFRA finds deficiencies in audit quality inspection of Big four firms

RBI continues dollar-buying spree, accumulates $16 billion since Feb

FinMin seeks proposals for final supplementary demands for grants

Import more crude grades to cut basket price: Parliamentary panel

US jobs numbers to show payrolls increase by 170k, eases pay growth

India to be fastest-growing economy in 2024 after withstanding headwinds

Demand uptick, easing inflation to provide advantage to exports in 2024


However, it noted that while all oil PSUs have created Empowered Standing Committees (ESCs) for decision-making mechanisms in their companies for making crude oil purchases, there is no uniformity in the composition of the ESCs of different PSUs.
Topics : Crude Oil Price oil sector oil trade Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon