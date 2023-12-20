Sensex (    %)
                        
Gold price unchanged at Rs 62,620, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 75,500

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,400

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,550, Rs 57,400, and Rs 57,950, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged during early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,620, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 500 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,500.

The price of 22-carat gold was was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,400.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,620.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,770, Rs 62,620, and Rs 63,220, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,400.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,550, Rs 57,400, and Rs 57,950, respectively. 

US gold prices held steady above the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, supported by prospects of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year, with investors awaiting for US inflation numbers later this week.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,038.49 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. US gold futures were unchanged at $2,051.60.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $24.06 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $951.46 and palladium was steady at $1,224.60.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 77,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 79,500.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

