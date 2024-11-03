Decision on limited Gati Shakti data access for private sector soon

A high-level government panel is expected to soon take a call on allowing limited sharing of the Gati Shakti National Masterplan data with the private sector, a person aware of the matter said.

The Empowered Group of Secretaries, chaired by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, is expected to meet soon (in November) and is likely to give the final approval. “An approval is expected since most government departments and ministries are on board with the decision on limited data sharing with the private sector,” the person cited above told Business Standard.

Currently, only state and central government ministries and departments