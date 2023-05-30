Govt to start project to become electronics repair hub, relax trade rules



India will start a pilot project this week to establish itself as an electronics repair hub by relaxing cumbersome import-export rules, a move that could draw tech majors such as Flex to expand such operations in the country.

By Munsif Vengattil



Following a push by an industry group for IT and electronics manufacturers, MAIT, the Indian government will test changes to lower the time required for necessary approvals for imports and exports to a day from as much as 10 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted electronics manufacturing in India and attracted the likes of Apple and Xiaomi, but the country still lacks an industry for repair outsourcing which is estimated to be worth $100 billion globally and currently dominated by China and Malaysia.



Bottlenecks in India also include an e-waste mandate that bans companies from locally disposing non-repairable products - adding to their logistics costs as they have to be sent back.

MAIT Director General Ali Akhtar Jafri said the government has agreed to ease the approval process for timely clearances with the tax authorities so that devices can easily enter India for repairs and then be shipped back quickly.

Also Read RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5% TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market Currency in circulation rose in value, volume during FY23: RBI report India may cut solar panel import tax to make up domestic shortfall Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3% RBI's balance sheet grows 2.5% to Rs 63.45 trn in FY23 on higher income



In the pilot phase, which will see participation from companies including Lenovo and Cisco, India will also permit re-export of the imported electronics goods to countries different from the original one - currently it is banned under foreign trade rules.

The government will now allow recycling of 5% of imported goods domestically on a trial basis.



"Repair outsourcing will incentivise electronic manufacturers to further expand their production capabilities in India. This is a critical step towards ensuring resilience to supply chain shocks," said Jafri, who estimated the repair industry in India to be worth $20 billion in five years.

Flex, Lenovo and Cisco did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. India's IT ministry also did not immediately respond.