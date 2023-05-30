close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India may cut solar panel import tax to make up domestic shortfall

'However, domestic capacity is falling short... imports are required to fill in the gap,' said one of the sources

Reuters New Delhi
Solar panel, Solar power

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sarita Chaganti Singh and Nikunj Ohri

India may cut its import taxes on solar panels in half and is seeking a rollback in goods and services taxes on the devices to make up a shortfall in local output amid rising demand for renewable energy, three government sources said.
 
India's renewable energy ministry has held talks with the finance ministry to approve its request to cut the import tax on solar panels from 40% to 20%, said the three sources, who declined to be identified as the decision has not yet been finalised.
 
Also, the two ministries may make a recommendation to India's Good and Services Tax Council to lower the goods and services tax (GST) on solar panels to 5%, from the 12% imposed in 2021, the sources said.
 
India imposed the 40% solar panel import tax in April 2022 and a 25% tax on solar cells to discourage Chinese imports, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plan to become more self-reliant and cut emissions by scaling up renewable energy generation.
 
"However, domestic capacity is falling short ... imports are required to fill in the gap," said one of the sources.
 
The proposal comes as Modi looks at achieving a target of 365 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar capacity by 2031-32, part of a green energy push that extends from promoting electric cars to sustainable aviation fuel.
 

Also Read

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Energy strategies in India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra: Rpt

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

Ukraine targets 50% of power from renewables to boost energy security

Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

RBI's balance sheet grows 2.5% to Rs 63.45 trn in FY23 on higher income

Despite challenges, India will be in advantageous position in 2023-24: RBI

Domestic financial markets remained orderly in 2022-23: RBI report

India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. A spokesperson for the renewable energy ministry said a comment would be made as soon as possible.
 
(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Christian Schmollinger)
Topics : solar tax Renewable energy policy

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India may cut solar panel import tax to make up domestic shortfall

Solar panel, Solar power
2 min read

Sri Lanka to import 1 mn eggs daily from India to meet market demand

Egg
2 min read

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

India's unemployment rate
3 min read

RBI's balance sheet grows 2.5% to Rs 63.45 trn in FY23 on higher income

RBI
3 min read

Despite challenges, India will be in advantageous position in 2023-24: RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read

Most Popular

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex up marginally, Nifty holds 18,600; ITC up 2%

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon