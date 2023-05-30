Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%



The unemployment rate among the youth (15-29 years) in urban India fell during the fourth quarter of 2022-23, but it still remained elevated at 17.3 per cent against 18.6 per cent in the third quarter, raising questions on India enjoying the benefits of an overwhelmingly young population. Job opportunities for the youth in urban India have been on the rise, but are still not enough to enable the country to reap the demographic dividend.



Almost 23 per cent of young females who wanted to work were jobless during the fourth quarter of FY23, though this was lower than 25.1 per cent in the previous quarter and 25.3 per cent a year ago, according to the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) released on Monday. The unemployment rate among the youth in urban India stood at 20.2 per cent in the year-ago period (January-March, 2022).



States such as Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir had over 30 per cent unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2022-23. The unemployment rate among the young males was relatively low, yet elevated--15.6 per cent were unemployed during Q4 of FY23 against 16.6 per cent in the previous quarter and 18.8 per cent a year ago.

Also Read India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data Karnataka elections 2023: 13 of 25 contesting BJP ministers trailing Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 11:30 am Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12:30 pm Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances RBI's balance sheet grows 2.5% to Rs 63.45 trn in FY23 on higher income Despite challenges, India will be in advantageous position in 2023-24: RBI Domestic financial markets remained orderly in 2022-23: RBI report Inflation risks to moderate, growth momentum to sustain: RBI annual report India's growth momentum likely to be sustained in 2023-24: RBI report



The jobless rate among the youth in Jammu and Kashmir fell to 31.5 per cent in the fourth quarter from 34.2 per cent in the third quarter and 35.8 per cent in the year-ago period. In fact, the jobless rate in Himachal Pradesh rose from 25.3 per cent in Q3FY23 to 31.8 per cent in Q4 of the year. As many as 27.7 per cent youth were unemployed in the state a year ago.



While the survey does not give industry-wise employment data, it showed that self-employed and casual workers remained almost intact in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 against the previous quarter for all age groups. As many as 39.5 per cent workers are self-employed compared to 39.6 per cent over this period. Within this category, the proportion of unpaid helpers in household enterprises rose to 6.1 per cent from 5.9 per cent. Rajasthan saw 30.3 per cent of its youth in urban areas facing unemployment against 33.8 per cent in the previous quarter and 32.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22.



Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis said, "We are not able to create productive jobs. While it is better to be a blue-collar worker than being unemployed, buoyancy in the economy would create (more) white-collar workers." Casual workers constituted 11.7 per cent of total workers against 11.8 per cent over this period.