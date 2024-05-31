Govt to take decisive measures to strengthen, stabilise banking system: FM

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the government is dedicated to expanding formal banking access and will continue to take decisive measures to strengthen and stabilise the banking system, ensuring banks support India's growth path to Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“Our government has ‘banked the unbanked’ and ‘funded the unfunded’, in line with the ethos of Antyodaya. We remain committed to further driving financial inclusion and empowering the underprivileged,” Sitharaman said in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

Sitharaman also said that the 'Samudra Manthan' of sorts in the banking sector under PM Narendra Modi's leadership yielded positive results along with expected challenges during the 'churn’.

“Due to our government’s policy response to the recognition of stress, resolution of stressed accounts, recapitalisation, and reforms in banks, the financial health and robustness of public sector banks (PSBs) have improved significantly since 2014,” she added.





FM Sitharaman pointed out that the Modi government has turned banks from being 'NPA-laden nightmares' into 'pillars of Jan Kalyan'.

During FY24, public sector banks (PSBs) recorded the highest-ever aggregate net profit of Rs 1.41 lakh crore, almost four times higher than Rs 36,270 crore in FY14. PSBs declared a dividend of Rs 27,830 crore to shareholders (Centre’s share Rs 18,088 crore) in FY24. The net NPAs (non-performing assets) of PSBs declined to 0.76 per cent in March 2024 from 3.92 per cent in March 2015, peaking at 7.97 per cent in March 2018. However, the gross NPA ratio of PSBs declined to 3.47 per cent in March 2024 from 4.97 per cent in 2015, peaking at 14.58 per cent in March 2018.

The finance minister in her posts said that bank credit growth (non-food) was 16 per cent in FY24, the highest in the last ten years.

“This would not have been possible without a significant improvement in the banking sector's health. Resilience has increased, with the provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) increasing to a healthy 92.99 per cent in March 2024 from 46.04 per cent in 2015,” she added.

Sitharaman also pointed out that due to reforms, PSBs' ability to raise capital (equity and bonds) has improved. PSBs have mobilised capital of Rs 4.34 trillion from the market between FY15 and FY24.

“Macro stress tests for credit risk indicate that banks are well-capitalised and all banks comply with the minimum capital requirements even under adverse stress scenarios,” she added.