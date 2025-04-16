Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Goyal meets Starlink delegation; discusses future investment plans in India

Goyal meets Starlink delegation; discusses future investment plans in India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation from Starlink. | Credit: X@PiyushGoyal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met a delegation of satellite internet services provider Starlink and discussed their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India.

"Met a delegation from @Starlink, comprising of Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India," Goyal said in a post on X. 

 

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio in March announced a pact with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet services in India.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel has also signed a similar partnership deal with SpaceX.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

