Goyal meets Starlink delegation; discusses future investment plans in India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met a delegation of satellite internet services provider Starlink and discussed their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India.
"Met a delegation from @Starlink, comprising of Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India," Goyal said in a post on X.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio in March announced a pact with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet services in India.
Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel has also signed a similar partnership deal with SpaceX.
