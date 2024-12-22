Business Standard

GST Council paves way for CGST Act amendments during Budget session

GST Council paves way for CGST Act amendments during Budget session

FinMin says some changes may take effect from April

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session
Monika Yadav
Monika Yadav | Dec 22 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has paved the way for several amendments to the CGST Act, including a retrospective change to reverse the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Safari Retreats case, during the Budget session. Other proposed amendments include provisions empowering the government to enforce a track-and-trace mechanism for specified evasion-prone commodities.
 
In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said the proposals would come into force after the amendments to the law. Many of these amendments are proposed to take effect from April 1, 2025.
 
At its 55th meeting in Jaisalmer on Saturday, the GST Council recommended an
