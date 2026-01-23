GSTAT eases appeal scrutiny norms in initial phase to help taxpayers

“...the registry of each bench shall keep a lenient view during scrutiny of the appeal documents and raise defects of substance only rather than defects of form, that is, defects not affecting the merit of the case shall not be raised, for an initial period of six months from the date of issuance of this order,” the order dated January 20 said.

The order further clarifies that documents generated digitally through the GSTN system need not be certified, while scanned copies of physical documents attached to appeals must be signed.

Addressing an industry interaction last week, GSTAT President Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra said nearly 5.82 lakh cases have already been decided at the first appellate stage, and around 2 lakh appeals are expected to be filed before the tribunal by June 30, 2026. He urged taxpayers and professionals not to wait until the last moment to file appeals and said minor technical or human errors would not lead to appeals being treated as defective.

According to Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, all appeals before GSTAT can only be filed online on the GSTAT portal, as envisaged in Rule 115 of the GSTAT Rules, 2025. “We have tried to capture certain technical and other challenges in GSTAT filings from our experience over the last few months and have also presented these before the President with our recommendations.”