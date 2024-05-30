Gurgaon's Rites to go aggressive on global export and consultancy tenders

Recovering from an order dry-up and change in market conditions, Gurgaon-based Rites is looking to bid aggressively in global export and consultancy tenders and run with a volume-led approach, its chairman and managing director (CMD) Rahul Mithal said.

Rites is a railway consultancy public sector undertaking (PSU) under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways.

“We started the year with two huge challenges – the export order book, where no new orders had happened, and the opening up of Indian Railways quality assurance works to four players. We bid aggressively and got two export orders through global tenders which were