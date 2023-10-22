close
Himachal govt lifts ban on export of safeda, poplar, bamboo, kuth



export import



Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has lifted the ban on export of wood from four tree species, namely safeda, poplar, bamboo and kuth (medicinal plant).
No permit would be required for transportation of wood from these species within the state, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a statement issued on Sunday.
Farmers in the state cultivate these species on a commercial scale and this decision of the government would facilitate them to a great extent. He said that the state government has also eased restrictions on the export of other forest products, including khair wood, katha, cedarwood oil, and various herbs, the statement further said.
However, a valid permit from the forest department will be required to take these forest products out of the state, the statement added.
The chief minister said the state government is considering to introduce the National Transit Pass System in Himachal Pradesh, enabling individuals to obtain various e-permits from the forest department, making Himachal Pradesh the sixth state in India to implement this system.
The National Transit Pass System is expected to bring greater convenience to permit processes, enhance transparency in the department's operations and improve departmental functioning, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government export norms export sector

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

