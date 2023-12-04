Sensex (2.05%)
Himachal Pradesh tops unemployment chart in July-Sept: Labour Survey

The data showed that the overall unemployment in the country was 17.3% in the 15-29 age group in cities as per the current weekly status

unemployment

Unemployment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh has witnessed the highest overall unemployment rate of 33.9 per cent, followed by Rajasthan at 30.2 per cent, among the age group of 15 to 29 years in cities during July-September 2023, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).
The PLFS data of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) also revealed that unemployment among the 15-29 age group in urban areas was high among females at 49.2 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year as compared to 25.3 per cent among males in Himachal Pradesh.
in the case of Rajasthan, the joblessness in females in cities was high at 39.4 per cent in the quarter as against 27.2 per cent in males.
Jammu & Kashmir also reported a high rate of joblessness at 29.8 per cent in the age group in cities.
In the case of Jammu & Kashmir, unemployment was high among females at 51.8 per cent in the quarter compared to 19.8 per cent among males in the period in cities.
The data showed that the overall unemployment in the country was 17.3 per cent in the 15-29 age group in cities as per the current weekly status.
The activity status determined on the basis of a reference period of the last seven days preceding the date of survey is known as the current weekly status (CWS) of the person.
The overall unemployment was high among 22.9 per cent in cities in the country in the 15-29 age group compared to 15.5 per cent among females in the July-September quarter 2023, showed the data.
The survey conducted in 22 states, showed that the lowest unemployment rate was 7.1 per cent in Gujarat followed by Delhi at 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter among persons of the age group of 15-29 per cent.
Joblessness, or unemployment rate, is defined as the percentage of unemployed people in the labour force.
The NSSO launched PLFS in April 2017. This Bulletin for the quarter ending September 2023 is the twentieth in the series.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Labour Ministry Unemployment in India

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

