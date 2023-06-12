close

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Tracing its History, Importance, Theme

World Day Against Child Labor is a call to action that encourages individuals and governments to take decisive action against child labour and raises awareness of the negative effects of it

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
World Day Against Child Labour 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Since 2002, the 12th of June has been designated as World Day Against Child Labor. The International Labor Organization (ILO) established this significant day, and since then, all nations that are members of the United Nations have celebrated it.
World Day Against Child Labor is a call to action that encourages individuals, groups, and governments to take decisive action against child labour and raise awareness of its negative effects. It serves as a reminder of working together to eradicate child labour and improve children's futures all over the world. 


World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Theme

The "Week of Action against Child Labor" will be the primary theme of the 2023 World Day Against Child Labor. The International Labor Organization (ILO) intends to launch a campaign that will last for a week and aims to educate the public about the wrongdoings of child labor and motivate people to actively oppose it.
The point is to energize collective activity and prepare efforts to battle child labour, emphasizing the significance of making a reality where youngsters are secured, educated and offered the chance to flourish.


World Day Against Child Labour 2023: History

Because it robs children of their innocence and childhood, child labour continues to be a major cause for concern, particularly in developing and underdeveloped nations. In 2002, the International Labor Organization (ILO) established June 12 as the World Day Against Child Labor to draw attention to this issue.
The United Nations declared 2021 the International Year to End Child Labor in recognition of its significance. The goal of this campaign is to raise public awareness and coordinate global efforts to end child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Importance

In its efforts to end child labour worldwide, the World Day Against Child Labor holds great significance. This event, which takes place on June 12 each year serves as a powerful reminder that many children still live in exploitative and dangerous work environments.
In addition to violating children's rights, child labor also hinders their development, well-being, and access to education. The event aims to mobilize efforts to end child labor and raise awareness of this issue.


World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Quotes

    1. “Some girls cannot go to school because of child labour and child trafficking.": Malala Yousafzai
       
    2. "There's nothing more satisfying than seeing a happy and smiling child. I always help in any way I can, even if it's just by signing an autograph. A child's smile is worth more than all the money in the world": Lionel Messi
       
    3. "You can't regulate child labour. You can't regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong": Michael Moore.
First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

