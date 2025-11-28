Friday, November 28, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Industrial output data for Oct postponed to Dec 1 ahead of GDP release

October IIP data

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

India’s industrial output data for October 2025, which was scheduled to be released on November 28 (today), has now been postponed to December 1, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) announced on Friday.

MoSPI said, "Since the release of the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter (July–September) of 2025–26 is to coincide with the IIP release, the publication of the All India IIP for October 2025 has been rescheduled."

 

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

